Girard (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

The Avalanche recalled Jack Ahcan from AHL Colorado on Sunday for the team's two-game road trip, which begins against Buffalo on Monday. Girard sat out Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Dallas and is week-to-week. He hasn't earned a point in two appearances this season while posting three blocked shots and two hits.

