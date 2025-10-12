Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Moves to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girard (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
The Avalanche recalled Jack Ahcan from AHL Colorado on Sunday for the team's two-game road trip, which begins against Buffalo on Monday. Girard sat out Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Dallas and is week-to-week. He hasn't earned a point in two appearances this season while posting three blocked shots and two hits.
