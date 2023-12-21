Girard (personal) will not play versus Ottawa on Thursday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Girard is on indefinite leave after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Nov. 24. Thursday's tilt will be the 17th game in a row that Girard will miss, but it appears that he is close to returning as he has been practicing with the team. Girard has a goal and three assists in 15 games this season, including a goal and two assists over his last two games before leaving the team. Consider him day-to-day.