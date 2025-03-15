Girard produced an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Girard obtained the puck and set up Valeri Nichushkin on the Avalanche's empty-netter to close out the scoring. The 26-year-old Girard picked up some slack Friday when Josh Manson (upper body) left the contest, and he'd likely have the most ice time to gain if Manson misses additional time. This was Girard's second straight game with a helper after an 11-game point drought. He's at 22 points, 79 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 52 hits and a plus-7 rating over 64 appearances.