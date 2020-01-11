Girard dished a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Girard has churned out helpers like few others recently, with 11 assists in his last six outings. His latest multi-point effort brought him to 25 points for the season. He's added 61 shots on goal, 62 blocked shots and 34 hits through 45 games. He should have no trouble topping the 27 points he produced in 82 outings last year.