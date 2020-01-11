Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Two helpers in 200th career game
Girard dished a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Girard has churned out helpers like few others recently, with 11 assists in his last six outings. His latest multi-point effort brought him to 25 points for the season. He's added 61 shots on goal, 62 blocked shots and 34 hits through 45 games. He should have no trouble topping the 27 points he produced in 82 outings last year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Provides bushel of apples•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sets up MacKinnon's pair•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Gains power-play assist•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Registers power-play helper•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Two helpers and fisticuffs•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Points drying up in November•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.