Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Won't face Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girard will miss Wednesday's preseason game against Vegas, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.
Girard hasn't gotten into any preseason action this year, but he might still be an option to play in Saturday's exhibition game against Dallas. Provided he's healthy, the 27-year-old might be a part of the top four for the Avalanche's season opener versus the Kings on Tuesday. Girard had three goals, 24 points, 62 hits and 111 blocks across 73 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Could be ready for Opening Night•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Nursing injury in on-ice activities•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Adds insurance tally•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Draws assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Hands out helper Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Returning against Canucks•