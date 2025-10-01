Girard will miss Wednesday's preseason game against Vegas, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Girard hasn't gotten into any preseason action this year, but he might still be an option to play in Saturday's exhibition game against Dallas. Provided he's healthy, the 27-year-old might be a part of the top four for the Avalanche's season opener versus the Kings on Tuesday. Girard had three goals, 24 points, 62 hits and 111 blocks across 73 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.