Wedgewood will defend the road crease in Thursday's clash against the Senators, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Wedgewood was pulled from his last outing after allowing four goals across 27 and a half minutes in Colorado's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Nov. 3. Overall, the 34-year-old netminder has posted a 1-3-1 record, a 4.01 GAA and an .867 save percentage over five appearances this season. After a dominant campaign in 2025-26, he's ceded the majority of chances in the crease to Mackenzie Blackwood this season. Given that Wedgewood has been held out of the win column since Oct. 8, he's a difficult fantasy option to trust outside of deep leagues until he can turn things around.