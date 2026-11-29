Wedgewood stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Wedgewood made the start in the second half of a back-to-back. He did fine and got enough help from the Avalanche's offense to come away with his second straight win. The results weren't there early in the campaign, which has largely led to Wedgewood occupying the backup role. He's now 3-3-2 with a 3.33 GAA and an .885 save percentage over eight starts. With no back-to-backs over the next week, it's unclear when Wedgewood might make his next start unless head coach Jared Bednar wants to reward him for his recent wins.