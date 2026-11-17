Wedgewood (illness) left practice early Tuesday, but is expected to travel with the Avalanche for Wednesday's road clash against the Mammoth, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Wedgewood was seen leaving the ice at Tuesday's practice, but he appears to be feeling well enough to make Wednesday's trip to Utah. The 34-year-old netminder has primarily been the backup in Colorado this season, posting a 1-3-2 record, a 3.99 GAA and an .863 save percentage over six appearances. His illness will likely set up Mackenzie Blackwood to be Wednesday's projected starter, but Wedgewood's status will be monitored closely regardless to see if he will even be available.