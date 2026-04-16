Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Wedgewood will tend the twine at home versus Seattle on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Wedgewood will likely enter the postseason as the No. 2 option behind Mackenzie Blackwood, which means Thursday's outing could be Wedgewood's last of the year. In his 44 appearances for the Avs, the 33-year-old netminder went 30-6-6 with a 2.07 GAA and three shutouts, posting the highest win total of his NHL career.

More News