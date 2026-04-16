Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Between pipes against Kraken
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will tend the twine at home versus Seattle on Thursday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Wedgewood will likely enter the postseason as the No. 2 option behind Mackenzie Blackwood, which means Thursday's outing could be Wedgewood's last of the year. In his 44 appearances for the Avs, the 33-year-old netminder went 30-6-6 with a 2.07 GAA and three shutouts, posting the highest win total of his NHL career.
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