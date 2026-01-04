Wedgewood will start Sunday's contest at the Panthers, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

One night after stopping 25 of the 28 shots he faced against the Hurricanes, Wedgewood will start against the Panthers as well. The 33-year-old is riding a personal five-game winning streak, but this is the first time that he's started both games of a back-to-back this season. The Panthers are coming off of a 5-1 defeat in the Winter Classic against the Rangers, the team's third loss in their last four games.