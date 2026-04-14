Wedgewood stopped 30 of 31 shots in Monday's shootout win over the Oilers.

Wedgewood was beaten by a Connor McDavid wrister in the second period, but other than that, he was excellent between the pipes. Wedgewood has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL in 2025-26 and is a big reason why the Avalanche will finish the regular season with the league's best record. He's also ending the campaign on a hot streak with five wins over his last six appearances, posting a 1.28 GAA and a .948 save percentage in that span.