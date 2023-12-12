Tatar scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

Lost in the Avalanche's third-period comeback was the fact that Tatar got them on the board with a goal from in close late in the first period. The 33-year-old is barely clinging onto a spot in the lineup most of the time -- he saw just 9:58 of ice time despite being listed on the second line Monday. He's produced nine points, 19 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 26 appearances. Tatar's poor play so far has him off the radar for most fantasy managers.