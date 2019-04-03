Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Posting career season

Barrie recorded a goal and an assist with a plus-5 rating in a 6-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is on the verge of posting career bests in four categories. He already has a high-water mark in the shots on goal and PIM departments, but now also has a career high in points. With one more goal, Barrie will tie his career-best mark of 14 scores from last season. Furthermore, the plus-5 rating nearly pulled Barrie out of the negative plus-minus. In 76 games, Barrie has 13 goals, 58 points, 214 shots on net, 34 PIM and a minus-1 rating this season.