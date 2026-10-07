Frondell scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

That's a second consecutive multi-point effort for Frondell, who looks to be getting more comfortable in a second-line spot. The center has a goal, three helpers, six shots on net, five hits and an even plus-minus rating across four contests this season. The 19-year-old rookie should already be rostered in dynasty formats, but he has the potential to produce enough offense to make waves in redraft leagues this year.