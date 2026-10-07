Frondell scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

That's a second consecutive multi-point effort for Frondell, who looks to be getting more comfortable in a second-line spot. The center has a goal, three helpers, six shots on net, five hits and an even plus-minus rating across four contests this season. The 19-year-old rookie should already be rostered in dynasty formats, but he has the potential to produce enough offense to make waves in redraft leagues this year.

Add CBS Sports on Google