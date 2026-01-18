Soderblom stopped 18 of 23 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Soderblom was spotted a 2-0 lead in the first period, but it was gone by the end of the second. The Bruins didn't let up in the third, sending Soderblom to his first loss since Dec. 20. The 26-year-old netminder has gone 5-8-1 with a 3.97 GAA and an .868 save percentage over 15 appearances, numbers that make him virtually unplayable in most fantasy formats. He'll continue to occupy the backup role behind Spencer Knight, who will likely start at home against the Jets on Monday.