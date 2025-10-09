Soderblom will protect the road goal Thursday versus the Bruins, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Soderblom will get his first start of the season in the Blackhawks' second game. The 26-year-old goalie is looking to build upon his 3.18 GAA and .898 save percentage, from 36 games last year, all of which were career-best marks. Soderblom will likely fill the backup role behind Spencer Knight, but it's possible this crease becomes a timeshare if neither goalie finds consistency.