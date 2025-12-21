Soderblom stopped 34 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Ottawa.

The game was tied 3-3 going into the third period, but the Chicago defense collapsed over the final 20 minutes, with Soderblom giving up three goals on a whopping 18 shots. The 26-year-old netminder hasn't gotten into the win column since Nov. 18, going 0-5-0 over his last five starts with a brutal 5.87 GAA and .835 save percentage as Spencer Knight's backup.