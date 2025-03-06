Soderblom made 22 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

The game-winner came with some controversy, as Tim Stutzle crashed the net just 46 seconds into OT and wound up directing the puck past Soderblom with his skate, but it was ruled a good goal upon review. The 25-year-old netminder has appeared in five of Chicago's last six games, going 1-3-1 with a 3.28 GAA and .894 save percentage, but with Spencer Knight joining the team in the Seth Jones trade and likely to be handed the starting job at some point, Soderblom's workload should shrink down the stretch.