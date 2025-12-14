Soderblom will guard the home goal versus the Red Wings on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Soderblom has allowed 20 goals on 113 shots during his three-game losing streak. He's not in a particularly good spot for this contest, as the Blackhawks are in the second half of a back-to-back. The Red Wings have scored 23 goals over their last six games, going 4-1-1 in that span.