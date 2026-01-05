Soderblom stopped 13 of 15 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Soderblom was lightly tested Sunday, and that appears to be a good way to keep him from giving up too many goals. He allowed tallies to Brandon Saad and Mark Stone, but a Tyler Bertuzzi hat trick carried the Blackhawks to the win. Soderblom now has two wins over his last three outings despite allowed eight goals on 61 shots in that span. For the season, he's at a 5-7-1 record with a 3.87 GAA and an .873 save percentage in 14 contests. Spencer Knight is likely to get the nod Wednesday versus the Blues, but Soderblom should get a start during the upcoming back-to-back that features games Friday at home versus the Capitals and Saturday on the road in Nashville.