Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Out of action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom (illness) is not expected to suit up Friday versus the Capitals, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
The Blackhawks are dealing with significant illness issues, which will sideline both Soderblom and Spencer Knight. Drew Commesso was called up from AHL Rockford earlier in the day and will get the start, and he may be needed Saturday in Nashville as well if neither of the two regular goalies are healthy.
