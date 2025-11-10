Soderblom stopped 45 of 46 shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Outside of a goal scored by Dylan Larkin four minutes into the contest, Soderblom thrived against a high shot volume. Sunday's performance became one to remember for the 26-year-old goaltender as he set a new career high in saves. Overall, Soderblom has a 2-2-1 record with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage across five appearances this year. It will take a few more strong outings for Soderblom to raise himself into fantasy relevance, but Sunday's performance could lead to more opportunities to guard the crease moving forward. If the team elects to reward the hot hand, his next opportunity to take the ice is Wednesday against New Jersey.