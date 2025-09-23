Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Tending twine in Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom will get the start in preseason action against the Red Wings on Tuesday, and he's expected play the entire game, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.
After signing a two-year, $5.5 million contract with Chicago in late July, Soderblom will the start the season as the backup to Spencer Knight. The 26-year-old Soderblom registered a 10-18-7 record, .898 save percentage and 3.18 GAA over 36 appearances last season, but he shouldn't be in danger of losing playing time in 2025-26 so long as Laurent Brossoit (hip) remains on the shelf.
