Soderblom will get the start in preseason action against the Red Wings on Tuesday, and he's expected play the entire game, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

After signing a two-year, $5.5 million contract with Chicago in late July, Soderblom will the start the season as the backup to Spencer Knight. The 26-year-old Soderblom registered a 10-18-7 record, .898 save percentage and 3.18 GAA over 36 appearances last season, but he shouldn't be in danger of losing playing time in 2025-26 so long as Laurent Brossoit (hip) remains on the shelf.