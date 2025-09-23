default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Soderblom will get the start in preseason action against the Red Wings on Tuesday, and he's expected play the entire game, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

After signing a two-year, $5.5 million contract with Chicago in late July, Soderblom will the start the season as the backup to Spencer Knight. The 26-year-old Soderblom registered a 10-18-7 record, .898 save percentage and 3.18 GAA over 36 appearances last season, but he shouldn't be in danger of losing playing time in 2025-26 so long as Laurent Brossoit (hip) remains on the shelf.

More News