Soderblom turned aside 30 shots in regulation and overtime and two of five shootout attempts in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

Nikita Kucherov was the only player to get a puck past Soderblom before the shootout. However, the 26-year-old Soderblom struggled with the extra point on the line, as Kucherov, Gage Goncalves and Dominic James all scored in the shootout. It was still the first time Soderblom had allowed fewer than two goals in a start since Nov. 9 against Detroit. He sports a 5-8-2 record in 16 outings this season with a 3.75 GAA and an .874 save percentage.