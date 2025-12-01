Dach scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Dach's tally tied the game at 3-3 in the second period, erasing what had been a three-goal deficit for Chicago. Over his previous six games, Dach had been limited to one assist. The 22-year-old forward has been a regular in the Blackhawks' lineup as a bottom-six option, earning three goals, three helpers, 33 shots on net, 94 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 25 appearances, production largely similar to what he had in the same number of outings in 2024-25.