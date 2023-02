Gust scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Gust made a near-instant impact in his NHL debut, scoring a goal with his first shot on his first shift. The 29-year-old has spent the better part of the last three seasons in the NHL since the end of his collegiate career for Ohio State. With the Blackhawks expected to be sellers before Friday's trade deadline, a path to regular middle-six minutes could be in the cards for Gust over the last six weeks of the season.