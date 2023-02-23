Gust signed a two-year contract with Chicago on Thursday and was recalled from AHL Rockford, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 29-year-old winger has never played at the NHL level. He is having an outstanding season with AHL Rockford, scoring 24 goals and adding 26 assists in 51 games. His play was so good, the Blackhawks inked him to a two-year contract, not too shabby for a career minor-leaguer. The Blackhawks were down to 12 forwards before the move, as they are hurting up front with injuries to Jonathan Toews (illness), Jujhar Khaira (back), Mackenzie Entwistle (wrist) and Reese Johnson (concussion).