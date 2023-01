Phillips scored a goal in an 8-5 loss to Seattle on Saturday.

Phillips found the back of the net at 10:45 of the second period to reduce Seattle's lead to 6-2. It was his first goal and third point in nine contests this season. The 21-year-old defenseman was a healthy scratch for two straight games from Jan. 6-8, but he has a goal and assist in two contests since drawing back into the lineup.