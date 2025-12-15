Blackhawks' Laurent Brossoit: Returns from conditioning stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brossoit (hip) rejoined the Blackhawks on Monday following his conditioning stint with AHL Rockford, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Brossoit made three appearances for the IceHogs, in which he went 2-1-0 with a .900 save percentage -- though it will be the goalie goal that stands out the most from his time in the minors. At this point, when Brossoit might get into the crease for the Hawks remains to be seen, but he should eventually break into the rotation with Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom now that his hip problem is behind him.
