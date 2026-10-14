Green logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Greene has two helpers over seven outings this season while seeing steady bottom-six minutes. He's also contributed four shots on net, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating. The return of Connor Bedard from shoulder surgery will likely mean fewer chances for Greene to fill in higher in the lineup, at least if he stays at his natural center position. The Blackhawks also have Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell as part of their youth movement down the middle.