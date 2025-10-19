Nestrasil scored a goal on six shots and added two assists in UMass's 5-4 win over Bentley University on Saturday.

Nestrasil is putting up impressive numbers early in the season, earning five goals and two assists over five games. The freshman winger's scoring wasn't considered a particularly strong trait after a slow start with USHL Muskegon last year, but he's adapted to the NCAA game well. It'll be interesting to see how far he can go in 2025-26, especially when facing tougher schools.