Jenner scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks. He also laid five hits.

Jenner played junkyard dog in front of the net on the goal. He tipped Ivan Provorov's point shot, which Ville Husso saved. But Jenner was right there like a dog on a bone to drill home the rebound. Since his return from injury, he has put up four points (two goals, two assists), 11 hits and seven shots.