Jenner (upper body) is practicing on the second line and could return to the lineup versus Ottawa on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Jenner was injured Nov. 11 in Seattle and has missed the last 14 games. He practiced alongside Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson and will likely see power play time when he returns to the lineup. Jenner is currently on injured reserve and will need to be activated ahead of the contest. Jenner had three goals, seven assists and 30 hits across 16 games before his injury.