Jenner scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Jenner earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 16 versus the Ducks. The 32-year-old has picked up two goals and four assists over his last six outings to stay productive in a top-six role. He's now at seven goals, 21 points, 68 shots on net, 66 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 29 appearances, numbers right in line with what he did in an injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign.