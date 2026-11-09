Garland was sidelined for his second straight practice Monday due to an upper-body injury, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Garland and the Jackets play Tuesday against the Panthers, so it's possible he is still being held out for maintenance, but two missed practices in a row is a red flag for fantasy managers. The 30-year-old Garland has yet to find the back of the net in 15 games this season while generating a lone helper. Given his offensive struggles, Garland could be in danger of missing the 30-point threshold for the first time since his rookie campaign with the Coyotes back in 2018-19.