Severson notched two power-play assists, three shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Severson has three helpers over the last four games. He's getting a bit better usage than usual to help cover the absence of Zach Werenski (lower body). Severson has earned 12 points (four on the power play), 42 shots on net, 28 hits, 35 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 36 appearances in a top-four role this year.