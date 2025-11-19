Severson logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Severson has three helpers over his last six games following a stretch of eight contests without a point. The 31-year-old defenseman has been entrusted with top-four minutes regularly to begin 2025-26, averaging 20:00 of ice time over 20 games. He's at six points, 24 shots on net, 23 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. The offense isn't great, but the overall production could be enough to help in deep fantasy formats.