Severson (shoulder) is projected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but he isn't expected to participate in exhibition games, Mark Scheig on The Hockey Writers reports Wednesday.

While Severson is "ready to roll," according to general manager Don Waddell, the plan is to take a cautious approach with the 32-year-old defenseman. Severson had eight goals, 32 points, 45 PIM, 39 hits and 86 blocks in 71 regular-season appearances with Columbus in 2025-26. He didn't play past March 26 and underwent shoulder surgery April 2.