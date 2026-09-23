Head coach Rick Browness said Thursday that he isn't yet sure whether Severson (shoulder) will be ready for the Blue Jackets' Opening Night matchup against the Sabres on Oct. 1, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Severson underwent shoulder surgery in early April that ended his 2025-26 campaign prematurely, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready to suit up once the 2026-27 regular season begins. Reports earlier in September suggested that the 32-year-old would be ready for Opening Night, the team continues to exercise a cautious approach. Despite not being sure whether Severson would be ready to begin the season, Browness said Wednesday that the defenseman tells him "every day" that he feels good, and the Blue Jackets have consistently increased his workload and amount of contact in practice.