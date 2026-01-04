Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Two-point effort Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Severson picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
The veteran blueliner helped set up tallies by Dmitri Voronkov late in the first period and Mathieu Olivier midway through the second. Severson has been on a roll of late, getting onto the scoresheet in five of the last six games and racking up a goal and eight points over that stretch. On the season, he has three goals and 17 points in 40 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Two points including GWG•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Logs two power-play helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Tallies on power play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Pockets helper Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Chips in goal in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Bags helper in loss•