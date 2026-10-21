Head coach Rick Bowness said Wednesday that Fabbro (hand) is close to returning to game action, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Fabbro has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season due to a hand injury that was expected to force him to miss at least a month. He's expected to skate Thursday and Friday before the team determines his status for Saturday's matchup against the Golden Knights. If the 28-year-old remains out against Vegas, Bowness said that the goal is for Fabbro to return for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia.