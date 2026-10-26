Fabbro (hand) could return to action for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Fabbro participated in Monday's practice session, but the Blue Jackets will reassess the 28-year-old defenseman Tuesday morning to determine whether he's ready to suit up against the Flyers. Fabbro has been trending in the right direction recently after missing the start of the regular season due to a hand injury. It's unclear whether he'll face any limitations if he's able to suit up Tuesday.