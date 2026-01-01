Heinen was called up by Columbus on Thursday.

Miles Wood (leg) was put on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Heinen has a goal and two points in 13 appearances with Pittsburgh this season. The Blue Jackets acquired him from the Penguins on Monday in exchange for Yegor Chinakhov. Heinen was initially assigned to AHL Cleveland after the trade, and he registered an assist in one game with the Monsters before being summoned to the big club.