Zamula logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Zamula was traded from the Flyers to the Penguins in late December but refused to report to Pittsburgh's AHL team. He was unconditionally waived and then signed with the Blue Jackets, where he's stepped into a bottom-four role right away. The helper was his first point in five games with Columbus, matching his total from 13 contests with the Flyers. He's at two assists, 11 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 18 appearances this season. Zamula will look to keep Jake Christiansen stuck in the press box moving forward.