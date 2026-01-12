Greaves stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Greaves had lost four of his last five outings, but a breather Saturday appears to have done him some good. He was able to limit the Mammoth to two goals, scoring 4:42 apart between the late first period and early second frame. All of Greaves' last five wins have come when he limits an opponent to two goals or less. The 24-year-old netminder is up to 13-12-6 with a 2.71 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 31 appearances this season. He should still see a majority of the starts over Elvis Merzlikins, but it'll be important for the Blue Jackets to build in some rest for Greaves to keep his performance on track. The team's next game is at home Tuesday versus the Flames.