Greaves stopped 21 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Greaves took his third straight loss Thursday, and he's allowed 13 goals on 103 shots in that span. He's started eight consecutive games and has appeared in 14 of Columbus' last 15 contests, so the heavy workload looks to be catching up to him. Graves is down to 12-12-6 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 30 outings this season. The 24-year-old is still a better option in goal than Elvis Merzlikins, but head coach Dean Evason may want to build in some rest for Greaves. Both goalies should get a start in a weekend back-to-back featuring games in Colorado on Saturday and Utah on Sunday.