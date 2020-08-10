Foudy scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-0 elimination victory over Toronto in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Foudy's goal with 8:20 left in regulation was a backbreaker for the Maple Leafs, who were caught making a brutal line change while trailing 1-0. Foudy had time and space to walk out from the offensive corner and he beat Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen five-hole from below the faceoff circle. It was the first NHL goal, regular season or playoffs, for the 20-year-old Foudy, who was entrusted with over 17 minutes of playing time in an elimination game. The young center, a first-round pick in 2018, had appeared in only two regular season games for the Blue Jackets.