Blue Jackets' Michael Prapavessis: Inks two-year ELC with Columbus

Prapavessis signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Prapavessis will be with AHL Cleveland to start the new season, but he turned heads in training camp, with three assists in as many games helping him secure the entry-level deal with the Blue Jackets. It's not worth rostering the defenseman in fantasy leagues quite yet, but he's clearly trending in the right direction.

Our Latest Stories