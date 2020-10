Prapavessis will become an unrestricted free agent after the Blue Jackets opted against giving him a qualifying offer, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Prapavessis played for both AHL Cleveland and ECHL Jacksonville last year, logging a combined 32 games in which he notched a mere one goal and three assists. Selected by the Stars in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old defenseman has failed to break into the NHL following his four-year collegiate career with R.P.I.