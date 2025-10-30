Werenski scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Werenski has logged back-to-back two-point efforts to spark his offense following a three-game slide. The 28-year-old defenseman scored in the first period and helped out on a Cole Sillinger tally in the second. Werenski is up to three goals, five assists, 36 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 10 appearances. He finished above a point-per-game pace with 23 goals and 59 helpers over 81 regular-season games in 2024-25, but that'll be a tough performance for him to repeat this year even though he sees plenty of ice time in all situations.